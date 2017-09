March 23 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary technovator signs agreement to sell its stake in Distech Controls to Acuity Brands for a gain of about 592 million yuan ($95.32 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cg03f1

