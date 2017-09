March 23 (Reuters) - Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 1.6 billion yuan ($257.50 million) in shopping mall project in suzhou city

* Says plans to set up micro-credit firm with registered capital at 300 million yuan

