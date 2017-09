March 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd

* Says in deal to sell its 25.8 percent stake in internet firm for 160 million yuan ($25.75 million) to Dalian Kemian Wood

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OqQ386

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)