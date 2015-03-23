FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Graubundner KB prices 205 mln sfr 2029 bond
March 23, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Graubundner KB prices 205 mln sfr 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Graubundner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 205 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 20, 2029

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.704

Reoffer price 100.704

Yield 0.573 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) GKB

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0243154884

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
