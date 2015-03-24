FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ITNL Offshore prices 690 mln chinese yuan renminbi 2018 bond
March 24, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-ITNL Offshore prices 690 mln chinese yuan renminbi 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ITNL Offshore Two Pte. Ltd

(ITNL Offshore)

Guarantor IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

Issue Amount 690 million chinese yuan renminbi

Maturity Date April 1,2018

Coupon 7.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.688

Reoffer yield 8.00 pct

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & CLSA

Listing SGX listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M/K) 1-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
