New Issue-ITNL Offshore prices 690 mln chinese yuan renminbi 2018 bond

Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ITNL Offshore Two Pte. Ltd

(ITNL Offshore)

Guarantor IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

Issue Amount 690 million chinese yuan renminbi

Maturity Date April 1,2018

Coupon 7.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.688

Reoffer yield 8.00 pct

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & CLSA

Listing SGX listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M/K) 1-10

Governing Law English

