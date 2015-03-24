New Issue-AFD prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement

(AFD)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 31,2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.8640

Reoffer price 99.8640

Reoffer yield 0.817 pct

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UK Gilt

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CS & HSBC

Ratings AA (negative)(S&P) &

AA (stable)(Fitch)

Listing Paris Listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS1209493490

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)