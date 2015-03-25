FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Monitise: No longer up for sale, co-CEO Lukies to step down
March 25, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Monitise: No longer up for sale, co-CEO Lukies to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Monitise Plc’s shares down as much as 22.2 pct, after mobile-banking software maker says it is no longer looking to sell itself, and that co-CEO Alastair Lukies will step down

** Elizabeth Buse, who was hired from Visa Inc to co-run Monitise in June, will become the sole CEO

** Co’s stock is the second largest loser on London’s FTSE AIM all-share index

** Shares touch low of 14 pence, slipping well below mean TP of 45.57 pence analysts have on the stock, according to Reuters data

** Monitise provides software for mobile devices that allows clients of banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Banco Santander, to pay for goods and services

** The stock has lost 10 pct since it put itself on the block in January, blaming changes in its business model for its third revenue warning in a year

** Four of the seven analysts covering the stock had a “strong buy” or “buy” rating on it before today’s announcement, Reuters data shows (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

