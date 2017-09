(Repeats to fix formatting)

March 25 (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 20 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.57 million)

* Says plans to purchase 30 B787-9 planes with catalogue price at $257.1 million

