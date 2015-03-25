FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's profit up in 2014, unit plans aerospace project
March 25, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's profit up in 2014, unit plans aerospace project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 30.3 percent y/y at 3.54 billion yuan ($569.90 million)

* Says subsidiary plans to boost investment unit’s capital to 1.1 billion yuan from 30 million yuan

* Says unit and partners plan aerospace project in Hebei province with total investment of about 8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EFCKZj; bit.ly/1Caa782; bit.ly/1y5ObXR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

