New Issue- SCBC adds 1.3 bln sek to 2018 FRN
March 25, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- SCBC adds 1.3 bln sek to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower SCBC

Issue Amount 1.3 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date September 10,2018

Coupon 3 month stibor + 40 basis points

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 5 billion swedish crown when fungible

Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS1211568065

Parent ISIN XS0969524908

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
