Banks drop fees in race for China Reinsurance IPO

HONG KONG, March 26 (IFR) - China’s biggest reinsurer has attracted low-ball bids from banks vying to sponsor its Hong Kong IPO, highlighting the intense competition between underwriters for one of the country’s biggest listings of the year.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp, which is looking to raise around US$2bn in the second half of this year, received bids as low as US$30,000 from two would-be sponsors, according to four sources involved in the process. That is far lower than the US$500,000 that banks typically charge to cover their work on due diligence and documentation.

With no mammoth transactions on the cards to match 2014’s US$25bn listing of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the unusually low bids show banks are fighting to lead one of the few big overseas IPOs of the year from China’s public sector.

“Some of the bids are just unusually low. You can’t even cover your costs,” said one of the sources.

The low bids also call into question regulators’ efforts to encourage more thorough due diligence on the companies that sponsors bring to market.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission announced rules in 2013 to hold sponsors criminally liable for false or incomplete disclosure in IPO prospectuses. The market watchdog said in a consultation conclusion in December 2012 that sponsor fees should appropriately reflect the sponsor’s role and responsibilities.

“The expectation is that the sponsor will be paid a reasonable fee to carry out its work. An exceptionally low fee may not be acceptable to the regulator,” said another source.

BEAUTY CONTEST

China Reinsurance summoned potential sponsors to bid for the mandate at a so-called beauty contest on Monday. In keeping with the government’s drive to improve transparency in its state-owned sector, the reinsurer took the unusual move of reading out each bidder’s proposed fee, according to the four sources.

Haitong International Securities and Citic Securities International, a unit of China’s Citic Securities , put in the lowest bids of US$30,000. Deutsche Bank was next with a bid of US$50,000.

HSBC and UBS, which have already been doing some preparatory work on the IPO, put in bids of US$100,000.

Bids from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse ranged from US$300,000 to US$500,000. In total, 19 banks pitched.

The cutthroat pricing has drawn the ire of some bankers, who worry that it will set a precedent for other state-owned Chinese companies working on high-profile Hong Kong IPOs.

“It’s just ridiculous. Putting in such a low fee basically means you are providing a free service,” said another of the four sources.

“The transparent process will only push the sponsor fees that banks are charging down further.”

Others, however, argue that it is just a way to win business.

“For a high-profile deal like this, you really have to get in early to be on a key role, which will reward you with a good underwriting fee in the future,” said a fifth source familiar with the situation.

“We are all here to make money; it’s just that different banks are using different strategies.”

Spokespersons for Citic Securities International, Haitong International, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS all declined to comment. (Reporting By Fiona Lau. Editing By Steve Garton)