New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2026 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 13,2026

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 110.544

Spread Minus 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ & LBBW

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS1107718279

