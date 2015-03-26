FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2026 bond
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 13,2026

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 110.544

Spread Minus 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ & LBBW

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS1107718279

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

