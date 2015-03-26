New Issue-Gallant Venture prices S$175 mln 2018 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd
(Gallant Venture)
Issue Amount S$175 million
Maturity Date April 6,2018
Coupon 7.00 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 527.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3 year SGD SOR
Payment Date April 6,2015
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd (B&D), CIMB & UBS
Listing SGX-ST
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme
