New Issue- Sky plc prices 600 mln euro 2020 FRN
March 26, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Sky plc prices 600 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sky plc

Guarantor Sky Group Finance plc, Sky UK Limited,

Sky Subscribers Services Limited,

Sky Telecommunications Services Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 77bp

Payment Date April 1, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing GEM

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1212467911

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
