BRIEF-Aozora: conditions for early lump-sum public funds repayment appear likely to be satisfied
March 27, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aozora: conditions for early lump-sum public funds repayment appear likely to be satisfied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd :

* Says conditions for early lump-sum repayment of public funds appear likely to be satisfied, given steady increase in bank’s share price

* Says as a result, it intends to fully repay remaining public funds once it has obtained approval from regulatory authorities

* Aozora’s comments on public funds repayment were part of revised business revitalization plan submitted to Japan’s Financial Services Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

