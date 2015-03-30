FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea allows brokerages to lend in foreign currencies
March 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea allows brokerages to lend in foreign currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korea is to allow top local brokerages to provide foreign-currency loans to their clients under a long-anticipated deregulation drive in the sector, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The move, effective Tuesday, was in line with ministry plans, but the threshold eligible for the measure was newly set at 1 trillion won ($905 million) in terms of equity capital, under which nine companies qualify, it said in a statement.

They are Daewoo Securities Co, Woori Investment & Securities Co, Samsung Securities Co, Korea Investment & Securities Co, Hyundai Securities Co, Shinhan Investment Corp, Mirae Asset Securities Co, Daishin Securities Co and Hana Daetoo Securities Co.

The regulations do not specify what the foreign funds must be used for.

The ministry also said it would ease regulations on foreign-currency borrowings by brokerage companies when they borrow up to $50 million. ($1 = 1,105.5000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
