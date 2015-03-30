New Issue- Commerzbank adds 500 mln euros to 2022 bond

March 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.061
Yield 0.241 pct
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.6bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 8, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Mediobanca & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN DE000CZ40KT3
