New Issue- Commerzbank adds 500 mln euros to 2022 bond

March 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.061

Yield 0.241 pct

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.6bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Mediobanca & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN DE000CZ40KT3

ISIN DE000CZ40KG0

