New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2020 bond
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 01, 2020

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price 98.889

Yield 8.28 pct

Payment Date April 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & RBC Europe

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct M&U & selling 1.625 pct)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS1139474206

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
