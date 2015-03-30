New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2020 bond

Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 01, 2020
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price 98.889
Yield 8.28 pct
Payment Date April 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & RBC Europe
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct M&U & selling 1.625 pct)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 300 million Turkish lira
When fungible
