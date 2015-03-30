FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMSW adds 50 mln STG 2017 bond
March 30, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-FMSW adds 50 mln STG 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Yield 0.865

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date April 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 975 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0922187678

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
