BRIEF-China's FAW Car posts 84 pct in 2014 profit, plans engine projects
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 31, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China's FAW Car posts 84 pct in 2014 profit, plans engine projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - FAW Car Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 84.0 percent y/y at 161.3 million yuan ($26.02 million)

* Says plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan in engine project

* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to invest 277 million yuan auto technology upgrade project

* Says board approves to increase financial unit’s capital to 1.6 billion yuan from 1.13 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GbpH63; bit.ly/1G2WrzV; bit.ly/1CGVPNU; bit.ly/1EY1Ti2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

