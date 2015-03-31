FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-ZKB adds 110 mln sfr to 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-ZKB adds 110 mln sfr to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank

(ZKB)

Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 31,2021

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.71

Reoffer price 100.71

Reoffer yield 0.13 pct

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss franc when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0277639933

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.