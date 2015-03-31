New Issue-ZKB adds 110 mln sfr to 2021 bond

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc
Maturity Date March 31,2021
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.71
Reoffer price 100.71
Reoffer yield 0.13 pct
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss franc when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
