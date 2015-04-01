BRIEF-Cloud Live's bonds, shares to halt trading pending bond interest payment

April 1 (Reuters) - Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says trading in shares and bonds to halt from April 2

* Says trading in shares and bonds to resume on April 7 if company is able to pay interest on bonds and principal for bond redemption

* Says as of April 1, company still has to raise 240.6 million yuan ($38.82 million) to pay interest on bonds and principal for bond redemption due April 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C7sLtR; bit.ly/1DoJDDG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)