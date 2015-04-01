New Issue-City of Orebro adds 200 mln to SEK 2019 FRN

Apr 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Orebro

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 25,2019

Coupon 3-month stibor + 31.9 basis points

Payment Date April 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sweidsh crown when fungible

Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN SE0005849403

