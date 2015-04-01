New Issue-City of Orebro adds 200 mln to SEK 2019 FRN

Apr 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Orebro
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 25,2019
Coupon 3-month stibor + 31.9 basis points
Payment Date April 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Denoms (K) 1000
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sweidsh crown when fungible
Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme
