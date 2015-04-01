FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB prices 250 mln STG 2018 bond
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- NWB prices 250 mln STG 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.840

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UK Gilt 5.0 pct due March 2018

Payment Date April 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Netherlands

ISIN XS1216020757

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

