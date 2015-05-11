FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's April contract sales up, clinches project in Australia
May 11, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's April contract sales up, clinches project in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says contract sales in April up 60.4 pct y/y at 13.4 billion yuan ($2.16 billion)

* Says contract sales in January-April down 9.7 pct y/y at 32.9 billion yuan

* Says obtains land in Melbourne, Australia for A$19.8 million ($15.61 million) for joint venture property project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FeHmvL; bit.ly/1zRANwK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.2684 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

