New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 50 mln CHF 2023 bond

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date December 19, 2023
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.2610
Reoffer price 100.2610
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
