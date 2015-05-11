FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 50 mln CHF 2023 bond
May 11, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 50 mln CHF 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date December 19, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.2610

Reoffer price 100.2610

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN CH0273925989

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

