FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tempur Sealy CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Tempur Sealy CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Usman Nabi’s designation in paragraph 5 to “senior partner” from “CEO”)

May 11 (Reuters) - Mattress maker Temper Sealy International Inc said Chief Executive Mark Sarvary would step down, two days after shareholders voted to remove him from the company’s board.

Chief Operating Officer W. Timothy Yaggi will serve as interim CEO, Tempur Sealy said.

The ouster of Sarvary from the board was engineered by H Partners, the company’s largest shareholder, which has been pressing for a change in leadership to improve performance.

The company said Usman Nabi, a senior partner at H Partners, had been named as an independent director. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.