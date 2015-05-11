FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Würth Finance International prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
May 11, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Würth Finance International prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Würth Finance International B.V.

Guarantor Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Yield 1.039 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.9bp

Over the 2.0 pct 4 January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings A (S&P)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1234248919

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
