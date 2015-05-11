FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Jose de Mello Saude prices 50 mln euro 2021 FRN
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Jose de Mello Saude prices 50 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Jose de Mello Saude SA

(Jose de Mello Saude)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 17,2021

Coupon 6 month euribor

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BES & Banco Finantia

Listing Luxembourg & Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-10

Governing Law Portuguese

ISIN PTJLLBOE0000

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

