May 12 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor

* Says China joint venture sold 90,288 vehicles in April compared with 91,064 a year earlier

* Says slowing China economy and aggressive discounts by rivals hurt sales

* Says Kia Motors’ China joint venture sold 56,006 vehicles in April versus 51,685 a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)