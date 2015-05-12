FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB adds A$200 mln to 2020 bond
May 12, 2015

New Issue- IADB adds A$200 mln to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date February 7, 2020

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.849

Yield 2.8275 pct

Spread 47.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date May 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Citi and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500-1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$1.25 billion

when fungible

ISIN AU3CB0222867

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

