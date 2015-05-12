New Issue- Fortum prices dual tranche deal

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fortum Oyj

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 18, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.804

Reoffer price 99.804

ISIN SE0007075130

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 18, 2021

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 70bp

ISIN SE0007075122

Common terms

Payment Date May 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Sweden

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

