New Issue- Tokyo prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
May 12, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Tokyo prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 19, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.8bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing The Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and

the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1230983238

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
