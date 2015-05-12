FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Pohjola Bank prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Pohjola Bank prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank PLC

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 3 months libor + 45 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 months libor + 45 basis points

Payment Date May 21, 2015

ISIN XS1234796701

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 20, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.0570

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 20 2015

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
