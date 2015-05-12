New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 5, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.076
Yield 1.633 pct
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Credit Suisse & Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
