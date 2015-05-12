FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond
May 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 5, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.076

Yield 1.633 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Credit Suisse & Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

ISIN CH0282344339

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

