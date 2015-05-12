New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2019 bond

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23,2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.6290
Reoffer price 98.6290
Reoffer yield 1.43 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date May 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
