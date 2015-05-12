New Issue- Proven Honour Capital prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Proven Honour Capital Ltd

(Proven Honour Capital)

Guarantor Huawei Investment and Holding Co

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 19,2025

Coupon 4.125

Issue price 99.0060

Reoffer price 99.0060

Reoffer yield 4.248 pct

Payment Date May 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BOCHK & DBS

Full fees Undisclosed

