New Issue- Proven Honour Capital prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond
May 12, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Proven Honour Capital prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Proven Honour Capital Ltd

(Proven Honour Capital)

Guarantor Huawei Investment and Holding Co

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 19,2025

Coupon 4.125

Issue price 99.0060

Reoffer price 99.0060

Reoffer yield 4.248 pct

Payment Date May 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BOCHK & DBS

Full fees Undisclosed

