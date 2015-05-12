New Issue- Uppsala prices 200 mln SEK 2020 bond

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower City of Uppsala
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2020
Coupon 0.825 pct
Payment Date May 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
