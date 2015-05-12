New Issue- Uppsala prices 200 mln SEK 2020 bond

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower City of Uppsala

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date May 18, 2020

Coupon 0.825 pct

Payment Date May 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0007125778

