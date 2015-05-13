FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Renesas Electronics -2014/15 group results
May 13, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Renesas Electronics -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Renesas Electronics Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended   3 months to  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   June 30, 2015
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales          791.07          833.01         180.00                        
               (-5.0 pct)      (+6.0 pct)     (-14.0 pct)                         
  Operating      104.43           67.64          25.00                       
               (+54.4 pct)                     (-7.4 pct)                        
  Recurring      105.34           58.63          23.00                      
               (+79.7 pct)                     (-9.2 pct)                        
  Net             82.37         loss 5.29        20.00
                                               (-5.7 pct)
  EPS           49.41 yen     loss 5.07 yen    12.00 yen                        
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics
conglomerate NEC.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

