FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Kenkou Corp., Inc. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT    
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR      
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY       COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST     H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             39.10           23.91          60.13         25.94    
                 (+63.5 pct)     (+34.0 pct)    (+53.8 pct)   (+40.9 pct) 
  Operating          2.11            1.13           5.00        602 mln   
                 (+87.0 pct)     (+35.5 pct)   (+137.4 pct)  (+665.4 pct) 
  Recurring          1.95            1.30           4.68        437 mln   
                 (+49.3 pct)     (+38.5 pct)   (+140.2 pct)               
  Net                1.64            2.70                                 
                 (-39.4 pct)    (+571.0 pct)                              
  Net                                               3.05        345 mln   
                                                (+86.5 pct)   (+55.9 pct) 
  EPS             13.26 yen       21.86 yen      24.59 yen     2.78 yen   
  EPS Diluted     13.26 yen                                               
  Ann Div         2.50 yen        1.75 yen    9.34 yen - 9.83 yen                            
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                   
  -Q4 Div         2.50 yen        1.75 yen                                
  NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc. .
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.