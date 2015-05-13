TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2014/15 group results

May 12 (Reuters)- Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 39.10 23.91 60.13 25.94 (+63.5 pct) (+34.0 pct) (+53.8 pct) (+40.9 pct) Operating 2.11 1.13 5.00 602 mln (+87.0 pct) (+35.5 pct) (+137.4 pct) (+665.4 pct) Recurring 1.95 1.30 4.68 437 mln (+49.3 pct) (+38.5 pct) (+140.2 pct) Net 1.64 2.70 (-39.4 pct) (+571.0 pct) Net 3.05 345 mln (+86.5 pct) (+55.9 pct) EPS 13.26 yen 21.86 yen 24.59 yen 2.78 yen EPS Diluted 13.26 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 1.75 yen 9.34 yen - 9.83 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 2.50 yen 1.75 yen NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc. . *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.