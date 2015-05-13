New Issue- BCGE prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Geneve (BCGE)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 10, 2024

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.066

Reoffer price 100.066

Yield 0.492 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & BKB

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0282526133

