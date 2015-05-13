FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BCGE prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- BCGE prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Geneve (BCGE)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 10, 2024

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.066

Reoffer price 100.066

Yield 0.492 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & BKB

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0282526133

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.