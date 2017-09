May 13 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology

* Says signs agreement with United Photovoltaics Group Ltd on photovoltaic plant project worth about 8.8 billion yuan ($1.42 billion)

* Says sahres to resume trading on May 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PGhisY; bit.ly/1PirahB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)