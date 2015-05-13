New Issue- Mahle prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MAHLE GmbH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Yield 2.425 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 215.9bp

over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CM-CIC, Commerzbank, LBBW, Mizuho & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1233299459

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)