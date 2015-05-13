New Issue- Mahle prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MAHLE GmbH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Yield 2.425 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 215.9bp
over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CM-CIC, Commerzbank, LBBW, Mizuho & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
