New Issue- Natixis Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond
May 13, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Natixis Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Natixis Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.3510

Reoffer price 99.3510

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A14J0D8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

