New Issue- Finland prices $1.5 bln 2018 bond
May 13, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Finland prices $1.5 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Finland

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date May 21,2018

Coupon 1.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.7290

Reoffer yield 1.092

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date May 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & GS

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AA+(S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

