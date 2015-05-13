New Issue- Finland prices $1.5 bln 2018 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Finland
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date May 21,2018
Coupon 1.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.7290
Reoffer yield 1.092
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date May 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & GS
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AA+(S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Finnish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
