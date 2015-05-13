New Issue- BCI Chile prices 150 mln sfr 2020 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI Chile)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.485

Reoffer price 100.485

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0278875965

