Cambridge Industrial Trust indicates five-year bonds at 4% area
May 14, 2015 / 2:06 AM

Cambridge Industrial Trust indicates five-year bonds at 4% area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - Cambridge Industrial Trust has announced an offering of five-year SGD bonds at a price guidance to yield in the 4% area.

The trust will launch the offering under its SG$500m (US$378m) multicurrency MTN programme, which is rated BBB- (S&P), the same as the issuer.

CIMB is sole bookrunner on the offering, which is today’s business.

Cambridge-MTN Pte Ltd is the issuer and RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore, the trustee of the REIT, will guarantee the notes. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
