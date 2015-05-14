FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Bangchak targets avg refining capacity of 110,000 bpd annually over next 3 years
May 14, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bangchak targets avg refining capacity of 110,000 bpd annually over next 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* The refiner aims for average refining capacity of 110,000 barrels per day each year over next 3 years, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told a press briefing.

* Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 10.4 billion baht ($311.6 million) this year.

* Plans to add 40 new petrol stations in 2015 versus 15-20 in 2014 target.

* Its board has approved $5 million worth of investment in Lithium business in the United States in the middle of 2015.

Further company coverage:

$1 = 33.3800 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

