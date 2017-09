TABLE-Heki -6-MTH parent results

May 14 (Reuters) Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months Year

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 540 mln 530 mln 1.13

(+1.76 pct) (+31.97 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating 88 mln 79 mln 106 mln

(+10.31 pct) (+42.06 pct) (-11.1 pct) Recurring 86 mln 63 mln 99 mln

(+34.78 pct) (+10.59 pct) (-5.6 pct) Net 46 mln 32 mln 63 mln