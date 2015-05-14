TABLE-Marui Group -2014/15 group results

May 14 (Reuters)- Marui Group Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 404.95 416.46 251.00 121.00 (-2.8 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating 28.04 27.15 30.00 11.50 (+3.3 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+9.9 pct) Recurring 28.00 27.70 29.50 11.50 (+1.1 pct) (+13.3 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+9.5 pct) Net 16.04 15.41 (+4.1 pct) (+16.3 pct) Net 17.50 6.50 (+9.1 pct) (+10.3 pct) EPS 58.87 yen 56.29 yen 69.39 yen 25.43 yen EPS Diluted 58.86 yen 56.29 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 9.00 yen 11.00 yen NOTE - Marui Group Co Ltd is a department store. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)