#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 14, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Marui Group -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Marui Group Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            404.95          416.46         251.00       121.00
                 (-2.8 pct)      (+2.2 pct)      (+0.5 pct)     (+0.1 pct)                      
 
  Operating         28.04           27.15          30.00        11.50
                 (+3.3 pct)      (+11.8 pct)    (+7.0 pct)    (+9.9 pct)
  Recurring         28.00           27.70          29.50        11.50
                 (+1.1 pct)      (+13.3 pct)    (+5.3 pct)    (+9.5 pct)
  Net               16.04           15.41                                
                 (+4.1 pct)      (+16.3 pct)                             
  Net                                              17.50         6.50
                                                (+9.1 pct)   (+10.3 pct)
  EPS             58.87 yen       56.29 yen      69.39 yen    25.43 yen 
  EPS Diluted     58.86 yen       56.29 yen                              
  Ann Div         19.00 yen       18.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         9.00 yen        9.00 yen       11.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         10.00 yen       9.00 yen       11.00 yen               
  NOTE - Marui Group Co Ltd is a department store.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
